Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026
Rocco Repetto Taylor finished 18th in the HotelPlanner Tour final in Mallorca to secure his place alongside fellow Malagueño Ángel Hidalgo
Jorge Garrido
Malaga
Monday, 3 November 2025, 10:08
Malaga-born golfer Rocco Repetto Taylor has secured his card for the 2026 DP World Tour after finishing 18th in the HotelPlanner Tour final in Mallorca with a score of three under par.
Repetto, whose father is Italian and mother Irish, grew up in the provincial capital and has family roots in Fuengirola and Alhaurín el Grande.
Bilingual in Spanish and English, the 22-year-old turned professional shortly after completing his university studies in the United States and has already recorded several notable victories both nationally and across Europe.
He joins Marbella’s Ángel Hidalgo as one of two players from Malaga province set to compete on Europe’s top tour next year.