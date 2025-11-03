Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Repetto in a file image. SUR
Golf

Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026

Rocco Repetto Taylor finished 18th in the HotelPlanner Tour final in Mallorca to secure his place alongside fellow Malagueño Ángel Hidalgo

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Monday, 3 November 2025, 10:08

Malaga-born golfer Rocco Repetto Taylor has secured his card for the 2026 DP World Tour after finishing 18th in the HotelPlanner Tour final in Mallorca with a score of three under par.

Repetto, whose father is Italian and mother Irish, grew up in the provincial capital and has family roots in Fuengirola and Alhaurín el Grande.

Bilingual in Spanish and English, the 22-year-old turned professional shortly after completing his university studies in the United States and has already recorded several notable victories both nationally and across Europe.

He joins Marbella’s Ángel Hidalgo as one of two players from Malaga province set to compete on Europe’s top tour next year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province leads rise in self-employed workers, who call for more rights and lower fees
  2. 2 Vienna. A top contender for the most romantic city in Europe
  3. 3 Carles Puigdemont breaks with Pedro Sánchez as PM is quizzed on party cash payments
  4. 4 After the flood
  5. 5 Queen Fabiola: A Belgian monarch born in Spain
  6. 6 Vinicius Junior: the only way is down
  7. 7 Flexible friends
  8. 8 Nervous Malaga CF get revenge over CD Estepona in dramatic Copa del Rey clash
  9. 9 Andalusian travel industry heads to London for World Travel Market with AI as key theme
  10. 10 Bishop of the Diocese of Europe visits the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026

Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026