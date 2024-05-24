Unicaja through to Liga Endesa semi-finals after comfortable win over Manresa

The Unicaja bench celebrates a basket in the game against Baxi Manresa.

Juan Calderón MALAGA. Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Unicaja are through to the semi-finals of the Liga Endesa following a decisive 63-86 away win over Baxi Manresa on Tuesday.

Having won the first quarter-final clash at home (87-79), the Malaga-based basketball side came into the second game in the ascendancy. After a close first quarter, their defence and strategic adjustments enabled them to take control and take a lead into half time.

By the third quarter, Unicaja had established a significant lead, which they maintained comfortably until the end.

Having already won the regular season title, this victory solidifies Unicaja's status as a strong contender for the Liga Endesa title.

UCAM Murcia await in the semi-finals, with Unicaja next playing at home at the Martín Carpena arena on Tuesday and again on Thursday.