Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Unicaja bench celebrates a basket in the game against Baxi Manresa. LOF
Unicaja through to Liga Endesa semi-finals after comfortable win over Manresa
Basketball

Unicaja through to Liga Endesa semi-finals after comfortable win over Manresa

Having already won the regular season title, this victory solidifies the Malaga team's status as a strong contender for the Liga Endesa title

Juan Calderón

MALAGA.

Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:24

Compartir

Unicaja are through to the semi-finals of the Liga Endesa following a decisive 63-86 away win over Baxi Manresa on Tuesday.

Having won the first quarter-final clash at home (87-79), the Malaga-based basketball side came into the second game in the ascendancy. After a close first quarter, their defence and strategic adjustments enabled them to take control and take a lead into half time.

By the third quarter, Unicaja had established a significant lead, which they maintained comfortably until the end.

Having already won the regular season title, this victory solidifies Unicaja's status as a strong contender for the Liga Endesa title.

UCAM Murcia await in the semi-finals, with Unicaja next playing at home at the Martín Carpena arena on Tuesday and again on Thursday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  2. 2 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  3. 3 Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella
  4. 4 Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down
  5. 5 The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May
  6. 6 Mijas residents launch campaign to stop construction of 'unnecessary' petrol station
  7. 7 Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa
  8. 8 Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock
  9. 9 Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses
  10. 10 Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad