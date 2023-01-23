Unicaja out to avoid a possible Clásico in the Copa del Rey semi-finals The Malaga basketball team will face Barça in the tournament which begins in Badalona on 16 February

Barça stand in the way of Unicaja in the quarter-finals. / ACB FOTOS

The route to glory for Unicaja in this year's basketball Copa del Rey has been mapped out.

The Malaga-based side will face Barça on Thursday 16 February (from 9.30pm) to fight for a place in the semi-final of the tournament which this year will take place in Badalona.

If successful, on Saturday 18 February they will take on the winners of Real Madrid against Valencia Basket.

That said, the expectation is that there will be a Clásico (Barça-Real Madrid) to decide who will occupy one place in the final.

The other quarter-finals are Lenovo Tenerife-Gran Canaria and Joventut Badalona-Cazoo Bakonia (both Friday 17 February).

The final will take place on Sunday 19 February.