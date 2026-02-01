Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alberto Carmona and Hugo González. FERUGBY
Rugby

Two Malaga-born rugby stars in Spain squad for European Championship opener

Both Alberto Carmona and Hugo González have been selected for the tournament curtain-raiser in Amsterdam on 7 February

Marina Rivas

Sunday, 1 February 2026, 14:52

Spain’s rugby XV side have included two Malaga-born players in their squad for the opening match of the 2026 European Championship, with Alberto Carmona and Hugo González selected for the tournament curtain-raiser on 7 February.

Head coach Pablo Bouza named the pair for the first call-up of the competition, which also covers a week-long training camp in Madrid, which started on Sunday, 1 February.

Carmona, the more experienced of the two, has been a regular in recent squads and currently plays in France, having moved from Toulon to Colomiers. The full-back was part of the side that secured qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

González, meanwhile, is the new face from Malaga. The prop plays for Aviron Bayonnais and is continuing his early steps at senior international level after progressing through Spain’s youth teams.

The European Championship features eight teams, with the final phase scheduled for March in Madrid. Spain begin their Group A campaign away to the Netherlands in Amsterdam, with Switzerland and holders Georgia also in the section.

