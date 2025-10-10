Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local authorities were present at Tuesday's launch. SUR
Cycling

Torrox to host start and finish of women's Vuelta a Andalucía on Saturday

The cycling race comprises of a 131km route across the Axarquía region and features three climbs and 12 international teams

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Friday, 10 October 2025, 09:50

The fourth Vuelta a Andalucía Elite Women will start and finish in Torrox this Saturday, 11 October, covering a demanding 131.05km route through the Axarquía region.

Riders will face three ascents of the Alto del Portichuelo and pass through Cómpeta, Sayalonga, Algarrobo, Torrox Costa and Torrox itself.

The presentation was held on Tuesday at the Villa de Torrox municipal theatre, attended by local mayor Óscar Medina, who said he was "very proud" that the town will again take centre stage in the Andalusian race.

"Torrox was part of the first Vuelta a Andalucía a hundred years ago and we wanted to host both the men's and women's events. The town will make the most of the visibility this brings," he said.

Race director Joaquín Cuevas thanked local institutions and sponsors for making the event possible, describing it as "an opportunity to showcase Torrox's potential for sports tourism."

Twelve teams will take part, including Movistar Team with Spanish champion Sara Martín, alongside Paula Patiño, Olivia Baril, Cat Ferguson, Mareille Meijering and Claire Steels.

