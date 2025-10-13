Torremolinos stun with blistering start as Malaga’s third-tier sides all win

Torremolinos players celebrating one of the early strikes.

For the first time this season, all three Malaga province clubs in Primera RFEF won on the same weekend.

Marbella, Antequera and Juventud de Torremolinos each secured morale-boosting results that lifted them up Group 2 of the third tier and eased early-season pressure.

Torremolinos 3–0 Ibiza

Juventud de Torremolinos delivered their most convincing performance since promotion, sweeping aside a fading Ibiza side once tipped for the title.

Antonio Calderón’s men scored all three goals inside the opening 21 minutes through Peque Polo, Lesedi Esteve and Iban Ribeiro.

From there, they controlled the match with authority, rarely allowing Paco Jémez’s visitors a chance to respond.

The result was Torremolinos’ second win of the campaign, lifting them to 11th place on nine points, now comfortably clear of the drop zone.

Sanluqueño 1–3 Antequera

Antequera finally claimed their first win of the season with a commanding display away to Sanluqueño.

Goals from Luismi Gutiérrez, Adrià Gené and Javi Antón between the 41st and 54th minutes put Abel Gómez’s side in control before the hosts grabbed a late consolation.

A disallowed fourth goal by VAR denied them an even bigger margin, but the three points were enough to move Antequera within touching distance of safety, just one point away from leaving the relegation places.

Marbella 1–0 Eldense

Marbella’s narrow victory over recently relegated Eldense came at a crucial moment for Carlos de Lerma’s side after five winless outings.

Rodri Ríos converted a first-half penalty, awarded following a challenge review, to secure all three points.

The hosts showed renewed defensive solidity and pressing intensity throughout, earning a deserved result against strong opposition.

Marbella now sit seventh in Group 2 with ten points and remain close to the promotion pack.