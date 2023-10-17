Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
ECC
Top teams battle it out in final week of European Cricket Championship at Malaga&#039;s Cártama Oval
European Cricket Championship 2023

Top teams battle it out in final week of European Cricket Championship at Malaga's Cártama Oval

Only teams from Spain, Ireland, England, Italy, Germany and Jersey and last year's winners, from the Netherlands, remain in the competition

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 16:22

Compartir

Spain has won two of three semi-final games so far as the European Cricket Championship enters its final week and the host nation looks to lift the trophy on home soil.

A total of 31 teams started the competition at Cártama Oval in Malaga province in six groups last month, but now only the top teams remain: Spain, Ireland, England, Italy, Germany and Jersey and last year's winners, Netherlands.

Championship week kicked off on Monday 16 October where Spain were the first to play against Jersey. The home team came out on top scoring an extremely narrow five-run victory. Spain were defeated by the Irish in the next game that same day, losing by 51 runs, but came back strong against Italy this Tuesday with an impressive eight wicket win.

The Italians have looked good this championship week, especially after their upset win against the reigning champions, Netherlands - Italy beat the Dutch by six wickets on Monday. Meanwhile, England have scored two victories from two games so far in the semi-finals with wins against Germany and Jersey.

Fourteen games are still to be played over the next two days, before the final on Friday 20 October. This is the third year Cártama Oval in Malaga has hosted the championship.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lucky escape after man wrecks his new electric car purchase after driving just 120 metres
  2. 2 When will the rain arrive in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, and how much is forecast to fall?
  3. 3 Spanish police confirm the body found dead between two train carriages is that of missing young footballer
  4. 4 Take That announce four summer 2024 tour dates in Spain, with the first tickets going on sale tomorrow
  5. 5 British man arrested after widow of doorman who was punched to death in Mijas is found dead after fifth-floor fall
  6. 6 Gang that supplied drugs at festivals and private parties along the Costa del Sol busted
  7. 7 Andalucía starts to roll out new health cards in the region
  8. 8 This is the Dynasty, the first megayacht to overwinter at Malaga's marina for luxury craft
  9. 9 Newborn baby girl rushed to hospital after being found abandoned in a Malaga street
  10. 10 Security camera captured the moment a young footballer was electrocuted on the roof of train in Seville

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad