Top teams battle it out in final week of European Cricket Championship at Malaga's Cártama Oval

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain has won two of three semi-final games so far as the European Cricket Championship enters its final week and the host nation looks to lift the trophy on home soil.

A total of 31 teams started the competition at Cártama Oval in Malaga province in six groups last month, but now only the top teams remain: Spain, Ireland, England, Italy, Germany and Jersey and last year's winners, Netherlands.

Championship week kicked off on Monday 16 October where Spain were the first to play against Jersey. The home team came out on top scoring an extremely narrow five-run victory. Spain were defeated by the Irish in the next game that same day, losing by 51 runs, but came back strong against Italy this Tuesday with an impressive eight wicket win.

The Italians have looked good this championship week, especially after their upset win against the reigning champions, Netherlands - Italy beat the Dutch by six wickets on Monday. Meanwhile, England have scored two victories from two games so far in the semi-finals with wins against Germany and Jersey.

Fourteen games are still to be played over the next two days, before the final on Friday 20 October. This is the third year Cártama Oval in Malaga has hosted the championship.