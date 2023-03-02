Ticketing system collapse frustrates fans hoping to see Spain take on Norway in Malaga

A new date will be set for general release tickets after unexpectedly high traffic crashed the Spanish Football Federation's website when tickets went on sale to Malaga CF season ticket holders earlier this week

Around 10,000 tickets have been snapped up by Malaga CF season ticket holders so far.

High demand has seen many fans left frustrated in their pursuit of tickets for the Euro 2024 qualifier between Spain and Norway due to take place on Saturday 25 March at 8.45pm.

Early release tickets for one of the most high-profile international matches to ever take place in Malaga were made available to Malaga CF season ticket holders on Tuesday, but unexpectedly high traffic saw the Spanish Football Federation's ticketing system crash.

General release tickets had been due to go on sale this Thursday, 2 March, but the Federation announced that a new date would be set in due course, allowing them to address their technical issues.

When they do eventually go on sale (from tickets.rfef.es), prices will range between 25 and 80 euros, plus administrative fees.

There will also be packs of four tickets available for 90 euros, allowing groups and families more affordable entry.

That said, with already an estimated 10,000 tickets being sold to season ticket holders, all remaining tickets at the approximately 30,000-capacity stadium will likely be snapped up fast.