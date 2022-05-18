Thousands of Rangers fans arrive in Andalucía ahead of tonight's Europa League final Supporters of the Scottish club have been making their way to southern Spain all week, with many stopping in Malaga on their way to Seville

Tens of thousands of Rangers fans have been travelling from Scotland to southern Spain this week ahead of the Scottish club's Europa League final game against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville tonight, 18 May, with a 9pm kickoff.

In Malaga city, which is just minutes away from the Costa del Sol airport by bus or train, Rangers supporters have spent the last few days enjoying good weather and a cheerful pre-final atmosphere.

Hundreds also gathered in the city's Plaza Carbón, on Tuesday, where fans sang football songs and chanted.

Many supporters from both teams have been making their way to Seville via Malaga and other cities, as the high demand for travel to the region has far exceeded the availability of the modes of transport on offer.

The Andalusian capital's Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium will be hosting the final, with just 9,500 tickets each being sold to Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans, despite the venue having the capacity for 43,000 people.

A long journey to the top

The last decade has been a rollercoaster ride for Rangers and their fans. In February 2012, Rangers found themselves in serious financial trouble, as they owed the HMRC tax authoities tens of millions of pounds in debt, and subsequently entered into administration. In October that year, they eventually were liquidated.

Businessman Charles Green then bought the club's assets for £5.5 million and refounded the club as The Rangers Football Club.

Rangers were relegated to the fourth tier of Scottish football and have since risen through the divisions. After winning the league for the first time last season, the Glaswegian club have made it to the Europa League final after beating high-calibre teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Sporting de Braga and RB Leipzig.