The curse continues for Alejandro Davidovich who comes up short in a final again

Alejandro Davidovich was swept aside 6-3 6-4 by João Fonseca in the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Sunday, extending his run of five losses in five ATP Tour finals. The Brazilian teenager dominated throughout, confirming his status as one of tennis’s brightest young talents.

Fonseca, ranked 45th this week but rising to 28th on Monday, maintained his perfect record in finals at all levels, having now won all six he has played.

The 19-year-old hit 29 winners in just one hour and 25 minutes and won 75 per cent of points on his first serve, leaving Davidovich few chances to respond.

Davidovich, currently world number 15, struggled to gain any control and was forced to defend deep behind the baseline. He faced 13 break points and saved ten, but his opponent’s consistency and aggressive play proved too much.

The result continues Spain’s wait for a Basel champion, with Rafael Nadal having been the last finalist in 2015 against Roger Federer.

Despite the defeat, Davidovich’s strong 2025 season has kept him 15th in the ATP rankings, with four hard-court finals this year, second only to Jannik Sinner.