The cup dream is over for another year for wasteful Antequera CF

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Thursday, 7 December 2023, 07:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Antequera’s Copa del Rey journey came to an end on Wednesday afternoon as Huesca came away from El Maulí with a 2-0 smash-and-grab victory.

Javier Medina’s team were not cowed by the higher-league opposition and put on a brave show of attacking football in front of 4,000 spectators. However, they were found wanting in one major area: in front of goal.

Huesca, who were in La Liga as recently as 2021, were precise where it mattered, weathering the storm of Antequera’s early dominance to score with their first clear chance in the 35th minute, as Enzo Lombardo slotted the ball past Carlos Kameni.

Even with Antequera pressing hard in the visitor’s territory in the second half, they failed to convert their abundance of chances, leading to Huesca sealing the match in stoppage time through Iker Kortajarena.