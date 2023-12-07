Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Destiny and Luismi Redondo rue their side's missed opportunities. A. J. Guerrero
The cup dream is over for another year for wasteful Antequera CF
Football

The cup dream is over for another year for wasteful Antequera CF

Huesca progress to the third round of Spain's Copa del Rey after showing much greater accuracy in front of goal at El Maulí on Wednesday afternoon

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 07:45

Compartir

Antequera’s Copa del Rey journey came to an end on Wednesday afternoon as Huesca came away from El Maulí with a 2-0 smash-and-grab victory.

Javier Medina’s team were not cowed by the higher-league opposition and put on a brave show of attacking football in front of 4,000 spectators. However, they were found wanting in one major area: in front of goal.

Huesca, who were in La Liga as recently as 2021, were precise where it mattered, weathering the storm of Antequera’s early dominance to score with their first clear chance in the 35th minute, as Enzo Lombardo slotted the ball past Carlos Kameni.

Even with Antequera pressing hard in the visitor’s territory in the second half, they failed to convert their abundance of chances, leading to Huesca sealing the match in stoppage time through Iker Kortajarena.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 6 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Junta gives green light to three mobile desalination units on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Spain win epic encounter in front of a record crowd at La Rosaleda
  4. 4 This is where you can find the main nativity scenes on display across Malaga city
  5. 5 Malaga province village scoops national active tourism award in Spain
  6. 6 Axarquía town hall studies bringing metro and Costa del Sol local train services to east of Malaga
  7. 7 Best year ever for hotels on the Costa del Sol, driven mainly by international tourism
  8. 8 Costa del Sol shoppers urged to support local bars, restaurants and hotels
  9. 9 Elderly in Malaga and Cudeca on the Costa to benefit from major charity donations
  10. 10 Seven arrested in Malaga province for extortion and robbing dating app users

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad