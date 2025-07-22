Teenage motorcycle racer Pau Alsina dies after accident at MotorLand race track in Spain
The 17-year-old Catalan rider died on Monday after a crash on his motorbike during practice on Saturday
Cristián Ramón Cobos
Barcelona
Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:15
The world of motorcycle racing in Spain is in mourning. Pau Alsina died on Monday, at the age of 17, after suffering a serious accident ... last Saturday in training at MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz in Teruel province. The Catalan rider lost control of his bike and ended up hitting his head on the asphalt. He was rushed to the hospital in Zaragoza, but doctors could save his life.
Alsina, born on 22 January 2008 and from the Barcelona town of Sallent de Llobregat, was considered one of the best young riders on the national scene. This year he was already making a name for himself in the JuniorGP World Championship held by the International Motorcycling Federation, where he made his debut for the Estrella Galicia 0,0 team.
He was having a good rookie year in the championship, where he was thirteenth in the standings. His good performance last year in the European Talent Cup allowed him to make the jump to the JuniorGP.
The Royal Automobile Club of Catalonia published the news and sent its condolences: "We would like to express our deepest condolences for the tragic loss of Pau Alsina," it said in a statement.
Pau Alsina's death comes just over two weeks after the tragic death of another Spanish rider, Murcia-born Borja Gómez, who lost his life in an accident at the Magny-Cours circuit in France.
