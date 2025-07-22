Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pau Alsina. Real Automóvil Club de Cataluña
Motorcycling

Teenage motorcycle racer Pau Alsina dies after accident at MotorLand race track in Spain

The 17-year-old Catalan rider died on Monday after a crash on his motorbike during practice on Saturday

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Barcelona

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:15

The world of motorcycle racing in Spain is in mourning. Pau Alsina died on Monday, at the age of 17, after suffering a serious accident ... last Saturday in training at MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz in Teruel province. The Catalan rider lost control of his bike and ended up hitting his head on the asphalt. He was rushed to the hospital in Zaragoza, but doctors could save his life.

