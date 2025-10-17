Team Canada national walking football squad trains in Malaga's Axarquía ahead of world cup

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 17 October 2025, 12:22 | Updated 12:34h. Share

Around 30 members of Canada's national walking football squad have been in the Axarquía area of Malaga province this week for final training sessions ahead of the Walking Football World Nations Cup being held in Torrevieja (Alicante province) from October 20 to 31st. They have played games against teams from the area in Cómpeta and Frigiliana.

SUR in English spoke to Kerrin Hands, 57, head coach of Canada National Walking Soccer Team's over 50s who said, "Team Canada is thrilled to be in the Axarquía. There are many excellent walking footballers along the Costa del Sol, making this the perfect place to finish our training for the World Nations Cup, next week in Torrevieja. Playing against strong local players is preparing us for tournament football."

He went on to say that "for most of the players it is their first visit to the Axarquía", although Kerrin himself used to live in the area. "I still have family, including my father, in El Morche. Knowing the area, I planned the trip with full confidence that our players would enjoy the sights, beaches, cuisine and hospitality and that’s exactly what everyone is doing in their free time."

Zoom Kerin Hands. James Hands

In fact Kerrin's very first game of walking football was at Campo Municipal de San Roque with the Torrox Tornadoes. "I came out to play after seeing a Facebook post, while visiting my father. The group provided a warm welcome to me and I loved the game, right from the start. Soon after returning to Canada, I started a new walking football club in Toronto, and it has grown to become the largest in north America," he explained.

Kerrin concluded, "We are thoroughly enjoying our time in the Axarquía, both on and off the pitch. Our training sessions are in the mornings, leaving us free to explore in the afternoons and evenings. From the beauty of Burriana beach, to the charm of Nerja old town, we are experiencing the best of the Spanish lifestyle."