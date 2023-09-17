Spanish driver Carlos Sainz breaks Red Bull domination with Singapore GP victory

Sainz celebrates his victory on the podium.

The 2023 Formula 1 season won't be a Red Bull domination, thanks in part to Spaniard Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver turned his pole position in the Singapore Grand Prix into just the second victory of his career on Sunday.

In a challenging race, Ferrari, led by Sainz, delivered a statement performance. The 29-year-old started strong, defending against teammate Charles Leclerc and maintaining the lead.

A safety car period reshuffled the field but Sainz's strategic prowess played a crucial role in securing his win. Red Bull's pit stop strategy failed, and Sainz held off late challenges from Lando Norris (McLaren), George Russell and Lewis Hamilton (both Mercedes), ultimately winning the race.

This prevented Red Bull from registering 15 wins from 15, with a frustrated Max Verstappen coming fifth.

A bad day for Alonso

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, had a forgettable Sunday, finishing last in a race where he had hoped to secure his 33rd career win.

Aston Martin also had a disappointing weekend, racing with only one driver due to Lance Stroll's injury.

Alonso benefited from unexpected help in the early stages, but his race was marred by penalties and a pit stop mishap.