Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sainz celebrates his victory on the podium. Lillian Suwanrumpha (AFP)
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz breaks Red Bull domination with Singapore GP victory
Formula 1 GP

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz breaks Red Bull domination with Singapore GP victory

The Ferrari driver picked up just the second Formula 1 win of his career this Sunday, 17 September

David Sánchez de Castro

Madrid

Sunday, 17 September 2023, 17:30

Compartir

The 2023 Formula 1 season won't be a Red Bull domination, thanks in part to Spaniard Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver turned his pole position in the Singapore Grand Prix into just the second victory of his career on Sunday.

In a challenging race, Ferrari, led by Sainz, delivered a statement performance. The 29-year-old started strong, defending against teammate Charles Leclerc and maintaining the lead.

A safety car period reshuffled the field but Sainz's strategic prowess played a crucial role in securing his win. Red Bull's pit stop strategy failed, and Sainz held off late challenges from Lando Norris (McLaren), George Russell and Lewis Hamilton (both Mercedes), ultimately winning the race.

This prevented Red Bull from registering 15 wins from 15, with a frustrated Max Verstappen coming fifth.

A bad day for Alonso

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, had a forgettable Sunday, finishing last in a race where he had hoped to secure his 33rd career win.

Aston Martin also had a disappointing weekend, racing with only one driver due to Lance Stroll's injury.

Alonso benefited from unexpected help in the early stages, but his race was marred by penalties and a pit stop mishap.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 No place for Spain at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga this November
  2. 2 Investment fund buys well-known four-star Malaga city centre hotel
  3. 3 Golf is a main driver for economy as players from all over Europe flock to Mijas for start of high season
  4. 4 Three-goal thriller delights Malaga CF fans at La Rosaleda
  5. 5 More than 300 miss out on a place for new 'pioneering' degree course at Malaga university
  6. 6 Cabin crew union in Spain wants same retirement rights as airline jobs held mainly by men
  7. 7 Spanish driver Carlos Sainz breaks Red Bull domination with Singapore GP victory

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad