Spain's Miguel Ángel Jiménez rolls back the years to win in Iowa golf thriller

N. Carmona / M. Rivas Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:39 Compartir

Miguel Ángel Jiménez secured his 16th career win on the Champions Tour on Monday with a dramatic birdie in a three-way play-off at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa, capping off what is shaping up to be his finest season to date.

The Malaga golfer held off Søren Kjeldsen and Cameron Percy at the Wakonda Club, converting a birdie on the first extra hole while his rivals could only manage pars. All three had finished the tournament level at 17 under par after three consistent rounds, with Jiménez setting the tone early by carding an impressive 63 on day one.

Now tied with his best ever Champions Tour campaign, and it's only June, Jiménez has collected three titles and ten top-25 finishes in just 11 appearances this year. The result also strengthens his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Money standings, the order of merit for the senior circuit.

His resurgence began in February with a win at the Trophy Hassan II, and the 60-year-old continues to defy age with trademark consistency and flair.

Rising local talent

Meanwhile, back in Spain, another Malaga golfer was making headlines. Rocco Repetto, just 22 and barely eight months into his professional career, stunned the field at the Challenge de Cádiz to win his first title on the HotelPlanner Tour.

His closing 66 at the Iberostar Real Novo Sancti Petri Golf Club lifted him from 203rd to 14th in the season rankings.

Now eligible for full-time competition on the tour, the young talent must decide how best to build on his rapid rise.