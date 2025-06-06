Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jiménez poses with the trophy and his trademark cigar. SUR
Golf

Spain's Miguel Ángel Jiménez rolls back the years to win in Iowa golf thriller

The Malaga veteran won his third Champions Tour event of 2025 as young compatriot Rocco Repetto celebrated a breakthrough victory back home

N. Carmona / M. Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:39

Miguel Ángel Jiménez secured his 16th career win on the Champions Tour on Monday with a dramatic birdie in a three-way play-off at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa, capping off what is shaping up to be his finest season to date.

The Malaga golfer held off Søren Kjeldsen and Cameron Percy at the Wakonda Club, converting a birdie on the first extra hole while his rivals could only manage pars. All three had finished the tournament level at 17 under par after three consistent rounds, with Jiménez setting the tone early by carding an impressive 63 on day one.

Now tied with his best ever Champions Tour campaign, and it's only June, Jiménez has collected three titles and ten top-25 finishes in just 11 appearances this year. The result also strengthens his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Money standings, the order of merit for the senior circuit.

His resurgence began in February with a win at the Trophy Hassan II, and the 60-year-old continues to defy age with trademark consistency and flair.

Rising local talent

Meanwhile, back in Spain, another Malaga golfer was making headlines. Rocco Repetto, just 22 and barely eight months into his professional career, stunned the field at the Challenge de Cádiz to win his first title on the HotelPlanner Tour.

His closing 66 at the Iberostar Real Novo Sancti Petri Golf Club lifted him from 203rd to 14th in the season rankings.

Now eligible for full-time competition on the tour, the young talent must decide how best to build on his rapid rise.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  4. 4 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  5. 5 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  8. 8 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  9. 9 Torremolinos to host national bodybuilding championship this weekend
  10. 10 Tourist information office in Malaga village reopens for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's Miguel Ángel Jiménez rolls back the years to win in Iowa golf thriller

Spain&#039;s Miguel Ángel Jiménez rolls back the years to win in Iowa golf thriller