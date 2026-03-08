Spain's Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf Hong Kong to end 539-day wait for victory The Spaniard produced a late surge of birdies and a record-equalling score to secure his first individual title since September 2024

Carlos Nieto Sunday, 8 March 2026, 18:59 Share

Jon Rahm ended the longest winless run of his professional career by claiming victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong on Sunday, 539 days after his previous individual triumph in Chicago.

Rahm’s total of -23 was a record-equalling score, matching the lowest tournament score in the five-year history of LIV Golf set by Bryson DeChambeau in Greenbrier in 2023. He also set a tournament record for birdies with 28 across the three rounds.

The Spaniard began the tournament modestly with an opening round of four under par, leaving him tied for 16th amid a low-scoring field. An eight-under second round lifted him into contention before a five-under third round secured the outright lead heading into Sunday alongside Harold Varner III and Thomas Detry.

The Spaniard quickly established control during the final round. Birdies at the third and fourth holes gave him early momentum before further gains at the seventh and eighth extended his advantage.

Varner briefly threatened after birdies at the first and third, but a bogey at the fourth and a double penalty at the ninth effectively ended his challenge. Detry remained steady but struggled to create clear scoring opportunities on the greens.

Four birdies

Rahm’s decisive stretch came on the back nine when he produced a sequence of four birdies, including precise iron shots at the 14th, 15th and 16th that left short putts he converted comfortably.

Despite a late bogey at the final hole after an errant tee shot into the trees, Rahm secured victory and strengthened his lead in the LIV Golf season standings.

The win was the 23rd of Rahm’s professional career and his third on the LIV tour, moving him closer to 100 million dollars in prize earnings from the Saudi-backed league.

His victory comes just over a month before the Masters, the first major of the season, scheduled for 9 to 12 April.