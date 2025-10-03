Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins Tokyo title but ranking top spot now at risk
The Spanish tennis star lifted his eighth title of 2025 after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Japan Open
Enric Gardiner
Malaga
Friday, 3 October 2025, 13:10
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lifted his eighth title of 2025 on Tuesday after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Japan Open. The 22-year-old secured victory in Tokyo in an hour and a half despite being challenged by the same opponent who had defeated him at the recent Laver Cup.
It was the Spaniard's ninth consecutive final this season and his 24th career trophy, which places him level with Alexander Zverev as the second most successful active player behind Novak Djokovic, who has 100.
Alcaraz, who had already triumphed in Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, Queen's, Cincinnati and the US Open this year, will not compete in the upcoming Shanghai Masters.
The withdrawal opens the door for Jannik Sinner to close the gap in the ATP rankings. The Italian claimed the Beijing title this week and could reduce Alcaraz's lead to 390 points if he retains his Shanghai crown.