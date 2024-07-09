Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alcaraz celebrates his victory on Tuesday afternoon. Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Spain&#039;s Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals
Tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals

The 21-year-old will take on Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court on Friday after a comeback victory against Tommy Paul

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 23:49

Carlos Alcaraz secured a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals after a hard-fought victory against Tommy Paul on Tuesday afternoon. Despite losing the first set, the Spaniard rallied to win 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2, setting up a clash with the Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Paul, riding a wave of nine consecutive victories, initially proved to be a formidable opponent. The American pushed Alcaraz to his limits, breaking his serve three times within the first hour and a quarter. However, Alcaraz fought back and managed to stay in the game despite the early setbacks.

This determination helped him bounce back from a set and two games down to turn the match in his favour. Paul, despite his strong start, struggled to maintain his level of play, while Alcaraz displayed moments of brilliance that disrupted the American's game plan and secured his victory.

His performance improved steadily, peaking in the third set where he played some of his best tennis of the tournament.

Victory was then sealed in the fourth set, as Alcaraz quickly broke Paul's serve. With powerful baseline shots and strategic net play, he kept Paul on the defensive to seal the win.

Comeback king

As Alcaraz moves into the semi-finals, he remains confident. "I can have lapses, but not fighting is another thing. In Grand Slams, I have five sets to recover. I always believe I can come back," he said.

Alcaraz's next challenge will be Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Jannik Sinner in a gruelling five-set match. The Russian player, who Alcaraz defeated in last year’s semi-finals, will be looking for revenge. Their head-to-head record is closely contested, with Alcaraz winning their most recent encounters at the ATP Finals and Indian Wells, while Medvedev triumphed in the US Open semi-finals.

With Novak Djokovic potentially awaiting in the final, Alcaraz's journey to Wimbledon glory for the second year in a row still has a long way to go, but his form and confidence suggest he is ready for the challenge.

