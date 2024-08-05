Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Novak Djokovic after the Olympic final. EFE
Spain&#039;s Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic claimed victory for Serbia in a closely fought final, exacting his revenge for his Wimbledon final defeat three weeks earlier

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Monday, 5 August 2024, 08:29

At the fifth attempt, Serbia's Novak Djokovic claimed his first-ever Olympic gold medal on Sunday afternoon after a gruelling battle in the final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

The two superstars faced off just three weeks earlier in London in the Wimbledon final. That time, it was Alcaraz who claimed victory; on this occasion, Djokovic could exact his revenge, beating the 21-year-old 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) in front of a packed crowd at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, now 37, may have won a record 24 majors, but he has always come up short at the Olympics, winning singles bronze in Beijing in 2008 and finishing fourth at London 2012.

In Paris, however, Djokovic didn't drop a set. In the final, he saved all eight break points he faced and took advantage as Alcaraz faltered in both tie-breaks.

Djokovic becomes just the fifth player to win the Golden Slam (all four majors and the Olympic title), following in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

For Alcaraz, he returns home from his first Games as the youngest player to win a silver medal in the singles.

In the doubles, he and Nadal ultimately came unstuck at the quarter-final stage.

