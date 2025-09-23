Spain's Aitana Bonmatí makes history with third straight Ballon d'Or

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 17:28 Share

Aitana Bonmatí has been named the best player in the world for a third year in a row after winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or in Paris. The Barcelona midfielder, aged 27, finished ahead of her Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey in the final vote, ensuring that Spanish women’s football celebrated its fifth consecutive victory following the two awards won by Alexia Putellas.

Bonmatí’s success places her alongside Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Marco van Basten as three-time winners of the prize. She received the trophy from Andrés Iniesta, whom she described as a formative influence along with Xavi Hernández.

"What I am today is partly thanks to what they taught me," she said, adding her gratitude to Barcelona and her teammates because "football is a team sport". She spoke in Spanish, Catalan and English on stage.

The midfielder admitted she had not expected the award, given that Barcelona lost the Champions League final to Arsenal, and Spain missed out on both the Olympic Games and the Nations League, finishing fourth and second, respectively. Many observers had tipped Arsenal striker Alessia Russo as the favourite.

Equality

Bonmatí once again used the occasion to highlight the growth of the women’s game, thanking France Football for equalising prize money between the men’s and women’s categories. "The best thing we can do is keep showing the way for future generations," she said.

Her victory underlined her status as one of the most decisive players of her generation. Known for her ability to dictate tempo, deliver incisive passes and contribute in key moments, she has been central to Barcelona’s continuing dominance in Spain and their competitiveness in Europe.

Barcelona also celebrated further recognition at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Vicky López, who has Spanish and Nigerian heritage, won the Kopa Trophy for best young player. The 18-year-old paid tribute to her late mother, saying she dedicates every goal to her memory.

In addition, Poland international Ewa Pajor was awarded the Gerd Müller Trophy for best goalscorer after scoring 43 times in her first season with the club.