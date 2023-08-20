Spain win maiden World Cup with 1-0 victory against England

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain has made history after defeating England in this Sunday's final of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney.

Ampliar The Infanta Sofía congratulates Aitana Bonmatí at the end of the match, in the presence of Spain's Queen Letizia. William West (AFP)

The Spanish team held on to beat the English 1-0 in front of a packed stadium in Australia, which co-hosted the tournament with New Zealand. La Roja will bring the trophy back to Spain following the victory in just their first appearance at a World Cup football final.

Olga Carmona scored for Spain in the 30th minute after England found themselves exposed on the left side, and the left back from Sevilla capitalised with a low strike into the bottom corner. It was Carmona with a late strike against Sweden who put Spain into the final.

In a game of momentum shifts, Spain had another golden opportunity in the second half to go 2-0 ahead when they were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute. But English goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jenni Hermoso's strike, keeping England’s World Cup dream alive.

England's best chance to score came early when Lauren Hemp looked to set to find the back of the net after her strike in the 16th minute. She was set up well in the box by teammate Rachel Daly, but Hemp's shot struck the post.

Spain held on to snatch the victory, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game.