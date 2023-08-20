Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

England 'keeper saves penalty against Spain in World Cup final

La Roja face the Lionesses at Stadium Australia in Sydney this Sunday, 20 August

SUR in English

Malaga

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 11:56

Some of the world’s best players are facing off against each other as Spain and England meet in the final of the Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney this Sunday, 20 August.

Neither side has reached this stage of the tournament previously.

Minute by minute...

66th minute: VAR decision: Penalty to Spain.

62nd minute: Missed attempt. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left-footed shot from outside the box just misses the crossbar.

60th minute: Substitution for Spain. Oihane Hernández comes onto the pitch, replacing Alba Redondo.

55th minute: Lauren Hemp (England) receives a yellow card for a dangerous foul.

54th minuute: Missed attempt. Lauren Hemp (England) left-footed shot from the middle of the box.

50th minute: Stopped shot. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right-footed shot from outside the box.

Second half kicks off, with two substitutions for England. Chloe Kelly replaces Rachel Daly and Lauren James replaces Alessia Russo.

45th minute (plus 2 minutes): First half ends, Spain 1, England 0.

37th minute: Irene Paredes (Spain) left-footed shot from the right side of the box goes wide following a set piece move.

29th minute: Goal! Spain 1, England 0. Olga Carmona (Spain) left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

16th minute: Lauren Hemp (England) hits the bar with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

The FIFA Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England kicks off on time

To reach the final, Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash where all three goals were scored in the final ten minutes of regulation time.

England, meanwhile, saw off co-hosts Australia 3-1 in an enthralling contest in Sydney. History beckons, with both nations aiming to claim a maiden Women's World Cup title.

