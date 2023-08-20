England 'keeper saves penalty against Spain in World Cup final

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Some of the world’s best players are facing off against each other as Spain and England meet in the final of the Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney this Sunday, 20 August.

Neither side has reached this stage of the tournament previously.

Minute by minute...

66th minute: VAR decision: Penalty to Spain.

62nd minute: Missed attempt. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left-footed shot from outside the box just misses the crossbar.

60th minute: Substitution for Spain. Oihane Hernández comes onto the pitch, replacing Alba Redondo.

55th minute: Lauren Hemp (England) receives a yellow card for a dangerous foul.

54th minuute: Missed attempt. Lauren Hemp (England) left-footed shot from the middle of the box.

50th minute: Stopped shot. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right-footed shot from outside the box.

Second half kicks off, with two substitutions for England. Chloe Kelly replaces Rachel Daly and Lauren James replaces Alessia Russo.

45th minute (plus 2 minutes): First half ends, Spain 1, England 0.

37th minute: Irene Paredes (Spain) left-footed shot from the right side of the box goes wide following a set piece move.

Ampliar

Ampliar

29th minute: Goal! Spain 1, England 0. Olga Carmona (Spain) left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

16th minute: Lauren Hemp (England) hits the bar with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

The FIFA Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England kicks off on time

Our @FIFAWWC final will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney / Wangal.



We acknowledge the Wangal as the first Custodians of the land, air and water where Stadium Australia is situated today, and we pay our respect to their Elders past, present and emerging. pic.twitter.com/tBZDxz2Z5J — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 20, 2023

To reach the final, Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash where all three goals were scored in the final ten minutes of regulation time.

¡ESTA ES LA ALINEACIÓN DE ESPAÑA!



que saldrán de inicio para representarnos en el partido por el título.



#ESP - #ENG#JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/d5AxePA8Vh — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 20, 2023

England, meanwhile, saw off co-hosts Australia 3-1 in an enthralling contest in Sydney. History beckons, with both nations aiming to claim a maiden Women's World Cup title.