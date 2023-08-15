Cliffhanger game as Spain beat Sweden for a place in the final of FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain appeared in their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final today (Tuesday, 15 August) against Sweden after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in Wellington in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Key moments

89 minute: Goal! Spain 2, Sweden 1. Olga Carmona (Spain) left-footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

88 minute: Goal! Spain 1, Sweden 1. Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) right-footed shot from the centre of the box.

81 minute: Goal! Spain 1, Sweden 0. Salma Paralluelo (Spain) right-footed shot from the centre of the box.

45 minute: Half-time - score Spain 0, Sweden 0

Spain, the winners of today's match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, will now face either co-hosts Australia or European champions England in the final, which will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday (20 August).