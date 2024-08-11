Spain win historic water polo gold in Paris

The players celebrate having held out for victory.

Marta San Miguel Paris Sunday, 11 August 2024, 08:02

Spain's women's water polo team secured their first-ever Olympic gold medal with a 9-11 victory over Australia in Paris on Saturday.

Following previous silver medals in London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, the Spanish team, led by coach Miki Oca, finally triumphed, overcoming the 2000 Sydney champions.

Goalkeeper Martina Terré was pivotal in the victory, making a series of crucial saves, including one in the final moments that sealed the win.

Overall, however, the match was closely contested, with both teams tied at 2-2 by the end of the first quarter. However, Spain began to dominate in the second quarter, leading 3-2 at half time. A flurry of goals in the third quarter, driven by veteran Maica García, extended their lead.

Despite a late comeback attempt by Australia, Spain held firm, marking a new era in Spanish water polo.