Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final

Marina Rivas Saturday, 25 October 2025, 08:13 Share

World champions Spain took a major step towards reaching the UEFA Women’s Nations League final after sweeping aside Sweden 4-0 in front of 20,929 fans at Malaga’s La Rosaleda on Friday night. It was a statement performance from Sonia Bermúdez on her debut as head coach, as her team combined flair with efficiency to dominate the world’s third-ranked side.

Spain arrived in Malaga on Thursday to a warm welcome from dozens of fans outside their hotel, where children waited for photos and autographs from stars such as Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso.

Bermúdez and captain Irene Paredes later attended a pre-match press conference at La Rosaleda, with the new coach promising that her team would "keep building on success with the same hunger".

The atmosphere was electric when the match kicked off on Friday evening. The stadium, dressed in red and with DJs entertaining the crowd before the game, hosted the Spanish women’s team for only the second time in history.

Before kick-off, Bonmatí presented her third consecutive Ballon d’Or to the Malaga crowd, while her Barcelona teammate Vicky López showed off the Kopa Trophy awarded to the world’s best under-21 player.

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí. MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

Quick start

Spain started confidently, pinning Sweden deep and moving the ball quickly through midfield. The breakthrough came early, when Putellas curled a stunning left-footed free kick into the top corner after Fridolina Rolfö fouled Mariona Caldentey.

Spain remained on top, though a potential penalty for a foul on Salma Paralluelo was overturned for offside.

With Paralluelo forced off injured soon after, Bermúdez brought on Claudia Pina - and the substitution proved decisive. Just five minutes later, the Barcelona forward doubled the lead, slotting in at the far post after good work by Ona Batlle.

Three minutes after that, Alexia struck again, reacting quickest to a rebound off the crossbar from Pina’s header to make it 3-0 before half time and see her overtake Vero Boquete as Spain’s second-highest all-time scorer with 39 goals, albeit still behind Jenni Hermoso’s 57.

Strong finish

Sweden improved after the break, pressing higher and creating more chances, but Spain weathered the spell calmly. Bermúdez rotated her attack, with Alba Redondo and Eva Navarro coming on for fresh legs, and the crowd erupted when Hermoso entered in the 88th minute to make her long-awaited return.

Spain finished strongly, testing Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk several times before sealing the result in stoppage time. Pina, who had already impressed off the bench, capped her performance with a precise finish into the far corner to make it 4-0 and earn the player of the match award.

The crowd celebrated with waves and chants as the final whistle blew, recognising another historic night for women’s football in Malaga.

With a four-goal cushion ahead of Monday’s return leg in Gothenburg, Spain are now firmly on course to defend their Nations League crown.