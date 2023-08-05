Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aitana Bonmatí. SUR
Spain thrash Switzerland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Spain thrash Switzerland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

An inspired performance from Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí helped La Roja to their first-ever knockout win in a major tournament

Isaac Asenjo

Madrid

Saturday, 5 August 2023, 14:22

Compartir

Spain are through to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup after a resounding 5-1 victory over Switzerland in Auckland on Saturday.

Following a tough loss to Japan in their final group game, an inspired performance from Barcelona forward Aitana Bonmatí propelled Spain in their last-16 clash against a Swiss side who had not conceded a goal in their previous three matches.

Bonmatí quickly brought an end to that record when she opened the scoring in the fifth minute. And although a brief defensive lapse allowed Switzerland to equalise, Spain responded swiftly, with Alba Redondo scoring the second goal after a brilliant assist from Bonmatí.

Domination

Spain dominated possession, overwhelming the Swiss who struggled to cope with Spain's attacking prowess.

Bonmatí's composure inside the box led to another goal in the 36th minute, and Laia Codina added to the tally just before halftime.

History-makers

Spain continued their relentless attacking display in the second half, and Jenni Hermoso sealed a historic 5-1 victory - their first in the knockout phase of a major competition.

The team now have their sights set on their quarter-final clash on Friday where they will face either the Netherlands or South Africa.

