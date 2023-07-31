Japan thrash Spain 4-0 in Fifa Women's World Cup Despite the heavy defeat La Roja still progress to the round of 16 where they will face Switzerland

Isaac Asenjo Madrid

Spain has progressed to the round of 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup despite a heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan in the final match of the group stage.

The national team faces a stern test against Switzerland next Saturday 5 August (7pm on Spanish La1 TV) for a chance to play in the quarter finals of the tournament hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand.

Coach Jorge Vilda repeated his untouchable 4-3-3 formation in Wellington, without captain Ivana Andres, who had some muscular problems and was not risked against the Japanese.

The Japanese effectiveness was spectacular, three shots and three goals. Miyazawa unpicked the Spanish defence twice to score a brace. Spain, who led possession for most of the match, suffered not only at the back, but also in creating chances and their tactics did not work against the flawless Japanese.

Tanaka rounded off the game in spectacular fashion with another stunning goal after an individual move by the Japanese, who go into the round of 16 without having conceded a single goal in this World Cup.

The Spanish won their first two games, against Zambia and Costa Rica, accumulating six points, just enough to progress to the round of 16 behind the group leaders, Japan.