Spain edged out in Nations League final thriller by neighbours Portugal

Spain surrendered their Nations League crown to Portugal in Munich on Sunday night, losing a tense final on penalties after a 2–2 draw after extra time. Álvaro Morata’s miss in the shootout proved decisive, as Portugal converted all five of their spot-kicks to claim their second title in the competition.

In a tightly contested tactical battle, Spain initially found ways to unlock Portugal’s compact midfield, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal probing from wide areas.

However, the opening goal, which came in the 21st minute, arrived from an unexpected source: it was holding midfielder Martín Zubimendi who reacted sharply to convert a loose ball in the box following a terrible defensive mix-up.

Just five minutes later, Portugal hit back swiftly through Nuno Mendes, whose powerful low strike from just inside the box left Unai Simón with no chance.

La Roja regained the lead before half time through Mikel Oyarzabal after an intricate assist from Pedri, only for Portugal to respond again after the break.

Mendes again played a key role, bursting down the left before Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on the deflected cross to net the equaliser in what may be his final major international tournament.

Bittersweet return

In a rather unexpected turn of events, Benalmádena-born Isco, aged 33, made his first Spain appearance since 2019, coming on in the 76th minute.

The Real Betis playmaker nearly scored with a long-range effort and calmly converted his penalty in the shootout, offering a glimpse of his enduring quality despite the painful defeat.

He shared the pitch with former Malaga CF academy talent Dean Huijsen, who played back-to-back games after he also started Thursday's 5-4 semi-final win over France.

The 20-year-old centre-back, soon to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player, impressed with assured distribution and composure under pressure, completing 90 per cent of his passes and tallying more touches than any Spanish player.

However, their impressive performances weren't enough. After 120 minutes failed to separate the sides, penalties once again determined Spain’s fate. But unlike their 2023 triumph, fortune turned its back on them in Bavaria.

Morata's low penalty was easily saved by Diogo Costa, diving to his right, leaving it to Ruben Neves to make it five out of five for Roberto Martínez's team and to clinch the trophy once more.