Marbella amputee surfer wins world title to complete historic treble

Marbella’s Sarah Almagro has been crowned world champion in the Prone 2 category at the ISA World Para Surfing Championship 2025, held in Oceanside, California. The result completes a historic treble for the Marbella surfer, who had already won the Spanish and European titles this season.

Almagro dominated the final with a total score of 16.17 points, built on two excellent rides of 8.67 and 7.50, finishing almost six points clear of France’s Beatrice Duran. Fellow French competitor Celine Rouillard took bronze, while England’s Hannah Dines came fourth.

"This year’s been incredible. We’ve won everything, and I can’t believe it," said Almagro, who thanked her team, coaches and the Spanish Surfing Federation.

"Last year we were so close, but this time we nailed it. Finishing my last wave properly made all the difference."

The Spanish team also celebrated silver through Paloma Oñate in the Women’s Prone 1 category, behind the United States’ Sarah Bettencourt.

National coach Eduardo Pérez praised the squad’s results, calling the event "an extraordinary success" given Spain’s small delegation.