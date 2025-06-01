Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 1 June 2025, 07:59 Compartir

Antequera CF claimed a narrow but significant 1–0 win over Ponferradina in the first leg of their promotion play-off semi-final on Saturday, thanks to a spectacular second-half header from Álex Rubio at El Maulí.

The match began in sweltering heat and was characterised early on by cautious play from both sides. Neither side dominated possession, though Ponferradina appeared more purposeful in the opening phase, probing Antequera’s defence with direct balls behind the back line.

But following a mandatory hydration break, the home side regrouped. Chema Núñez and Luismi Gutiérrez began linking more fluidly, and a promising header from Fomeyem hinted at what was to come.

French winger Biabiany injected energy with a clever run and cross that narrowly missed its target, as Antequera ended the first half on the front foot.

Opener

The breakthrough arrived just five minutes into the second half when a pinpoint cross from Antequera's Juanmi Carrión was met by a thunderous header from Álex Rubio, powered past the keeper like a missile.

Ponferradina responded with tactical changes from coach Javi Rey and pressed for an equaliser, but despite a few quick transitions and improved urgency, they failed to trouble Jero Lario significantly.

Antequera, meanwhile, rotated fresh legs into midfield to slow the tempo and maintain their shape as the clock ran down.

The tie now moves to El Toralín, where Ponferradina must win to progress, though a 1–0 win of their own would see them through on higher regular-season placing.