Turning point?

Mexican wrestling masks and a pocketful of disposable lighters - just what the modern-day football fan needs for a matchday. We all have superstitions and routines, but putting on a full head-covering when the temperatures are still in the mid-20s isn't one to be encouraged.

That is, unless you are an Atlético Madrid fan who is planning to be part of mass stupidity. The idiots converged at the south end of the stadium for the derby with Real and proceeded to hurl abuse and then objects at the opposition.

The club issued a statement after the players were taken off the field of play by the referee in the showpiece event. "Our security department continues to work with the police to identify those involved in the throwing of objects, all of whom will be permanently expelled as soon as they are located," it said.

You don't need to be the Spanish Sherlock Holmes to identify the perpetrators. They're the ones who followed #MetropolitanoConMascarilla on social media - a campaign aimed at disguising the identity of those who thought it was ok to make racist chants. Some wore Lucho Libre wrestling masks; others just wrapped scarves and snoods around their sweaty heads.

It was embarrassing for Atlético and the whole of La Liga. This was a game being broadcast live all around the world. The talking point wasn't the football but the disgusting behaviour of so-called fans. They're not fans, they are criminals.

Members of the "Frente Atlético" were charged for hanging an effigy of Vinicius Junior from a bridge last year, and part of the stadium was closed following racist gestures towards Nico Williams last April. Williams is a national football hero; they are an international disgrace.

This was a planned project. Wear a mask and scream abuse. Ironically, the subject is a former Atléthero. Thibaut Courtois won La Liga, Copa, Europa League, Spanish Super Cup and reached the Champions League final as their goalkeeper a decade ago.

His crime? Celebrating his team's goal. If you can't handle an opposing player punching the air when a goal is scored, you are in the wrong arena. Now part of the ground is to be closed for three games as part of actions taken by the authorities. It's the correct punishment but could have gone further. It only affects the section that is home to the so-called ultras.

Clubs are a little too cosy to these supporters in Spain. If the whole of the stadium was closed, the whole of the fanbase may react, and finances would be hit by more than the 45,000-euro fine.

Ban Mexican wrestling masks - the idiots are too embarrassed to show their faces. Ban lighters. You can't smoke in a football stadium so there's no need for a light.

Let's hope this is the turning point and the message finally gets through to everyone.