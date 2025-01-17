At their best

In three decades of commentating on Spanish football, I don't think there has ever been a more enthralling season.

I'm still on a high from one of the best Clásico's in the rich history of meetings between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona - ... and I'm preparing for a hotly-contested second half of the La Liga season.

Some people wondered if taking the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia mid-season would lead to an exhibition match. It was an exhibition - but an exhibition of excellence.

Kylian Mbappé scored a goal of such power and pace - the kind that only he could score. Thibaut Courtois produced one of the greatest saves; Jude Bellingham was immense; and yet Real Madrid were hammered 5-2.

Lamine Yamal proved that he isn't just the best young player in the world, he's developing into an upper-class reserved for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Raphinha has taken his game to another special level and Robert Lewandowski is enjoying an Indian summer.

The match lived up to the pre-game fireworks and laser show - it had everything. Sensational goals, a penalty, VAR intrigue, and a red card to the Barcelona goalkeeper which led to an exciting last 30 minutes when Real Madrid looked like they could close the three-goal gap.

Barça rightly claimed the first domestic trophy of the season, just when people were writing them off.

Remember back in October, they had a five-point lead of La Liga with 12 wins in the opening 13 games. They had destroyed Real Madrid and Atlético were nowhere to be seen. Then they went into freefall.

Now, at the campaign's turning point, Atlético have a one-point lead over Real Madrid, Barça are six points off the top, but clearly can't be discounted.

Atlético looked a spent force back in October, but since have gone on a ridiculous 15-game winning run in all competitions. They have re-discovered their ability to grind out games - nine of those 15 victories have been by a single goal. They've won three of the last five games by their favoured 1-0 scoreline.

Diego Simeone has once again made them the team that no opposition in Spain or Europe would want to face.

Real Madrid cannot be discounted. Before the Super Cup mishap, they were blasting opposition away, scoring three goals in seven of the eight games in all competitions. You know they will be there or thereabouts in La Liga and the Champions League.

As for Barça, who knows? At their best they are brilliant. Gavi and Pedri are fully fit and ready to imitate the Xavi and Iniesta partnership for the next decade. Yamal is something else; Raphinha has reached a world-class level; and Ronald Araújo looks as though he's up there after a nightmare year with injury.

The club's financial adversity means that they've had to rely on graduates from their famous La Masia academy to make up a team; yet looks like they've recovered from their mid-season blip - and no side has more youthful energy.

Prepare for a second half of a season that nobody can predict.