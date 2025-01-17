At their best

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lamine Yamal (r), not just the best young player in the world. SUR
In three decades of commentating on Spanish football, I don't think there has ever been a more enthralling season, writes SUR in English columnist Rob Palmer

Rob Palmer / ESPN commentator

Malaga

Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:13

In three decades of commentating on Spanish football, I don't think there has ever been a more enthralling season.

I'm still on a high from one of the best Clásico's in the rich history of meetings between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona - ... and I'm preparing for a hotly-contested second half of the La Liga season.

