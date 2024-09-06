A poisoned chalice

The football world should be screaming out for wonderkid Lamine Yamal to be given a rest - but nobody is brave enough to force the big decision.

As a commentator, I suggest in every single game that he needs a break. Yet, greedily, I want him to be out there on the field providing the entertainment.

His teammates must be wary of his welfare, but want his magical skills alongside them. He is often the difference between success and failure for Barça at present.

His coaches know that they are overstretching him, and they need to be paternal. Hansi Flick, the new Barcelona boss, must be wrestling with overplaying the 17-year-old - but Herr Flick won't want to take him out of action whilst they are the only unbeaten team and top the table. Maybe in the autumn? Alas, that's when the Champions League starts - and they'll really need him.

Luis de la Fuente is the master of developing young talent at all levels of Spanish football. He'll know better than anyone that a teenager needs some downtime, but Spain's coach will wrestle his conscience whenever he picks a team. Yamal inspired the nation to win the Euros and rightly claimed the Young Player of the Tournament Award.

So, we are all guilty, and a 17-year-old will want to play football every minute of the day.

Young Lamine will almost certainly win the prestigious Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player in the world who is aged under 21. He'll follow teammates Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022). It's a prized but poisoned chalice.

Pedri made a similar spectacular start to his career, also winning the young player award at the previous Euros, with an Olympic gold medal and a league title to boot. In his first season, he played 73 games.

Gavi followed his path - he won the Nations League and headed to the World Cup with Spain; he was heralded as the next Xavi to Pedri's Iniesta.

Of course, the pair followed Ansu Fati who broke a multitude of records when he exploded onto the scene as a 17-year-old. Fati was so good he was honoured with Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt.

The three players named above all followed a similar road: a burst onto the scene before a spectacular blow-up. Pedri's body broke - last season, he only started 16 Liga matches. Gavi is approaching ten months out of the game following an ACL injury. Fati only started three games last season when loaned out to Brighton. They are all on a comeback trail.

Even the reigning Kopa Trophy winner, Jude Bellingham, is struggling with the over-playing issue. He was a shadow of his Real Madrid self when playing for England in the summer, as fatigue appeared to kick-in. Finally, a shoulder injury has taken him out of the spotlight for a few weeks - thankfully, it isn't a serious problem and he'll be back after a timely rest.

A timely rest is what Lamine Yamal needs - we all know it, but who will ask him to make the decision before nature dictates.