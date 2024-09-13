It's a whole new ball game

For sale: One giant glass fruit bowl, no longer needed by Uefa with the introduction of a celebrity push button draw.

It's all part of the new look Champions League. The jury isn't so much out, as just assembling to make sense of a whole new ball game.

The initial reaction is why change something that isn't broken? The group of four format has worked well since its introduction in the early 90s. Everyone understood the system of two clubs advancing; generally, the two biggest clubs.

Now we have what is described as a "Swiss model". It's one 36 team league with clubs playing eight different opponents, four at home and four away. It appears complicated - and it isn't really Swiss. An angry Chilean journalist is claiming he's been suggesting the system to Uefa for years.

Whilst coaches whinge about playing too many matches, owners have pressed for a change in format that means two more fixtures in the early stage - and potentially two more if they don't finish in the top eight. The noises on the shop floor and the boardroom are vastly different.

Truthfully, it's a reaction to the big clubs threatening to form their own Super League. They want more games. More games mean more matchday and television revenue. The coaches will complain about a congested schedule, especially when they are playing European games for the first time in January, however the format should give them an assurance of making it to the final sixteen.

Do I still have your attention? Come on, we've made it this far.

The experts tell us that it should result in fewer dead rubbers. The top eight teams go through to the knockout stages. The next 16 get a home and away play-off. Another two money-spinning games for the coaches who want fewer fixtures.

What about the fans? They're rarely considered in the equation, it's assumed they'll turn up anyway. Having studied the schedule, I think it actually works out ok for them and brings a great variety.

Barcelona host Young Boys, Bayern, Brest and head to Monaco, Belgrade and Dortmund.

Real Madrid take their roadshow to Lille, Liverpool and Atalanta, and welcome Stuttgart, Dortmund and Milan.

It's a whole new exciting world for Girona who fly to Paris, Bratislava and Milan. The travel-planners of Feyenoord, Liverpool and Arsenal will be trying to find the Catalan city on a map.

I think it's only fair to cast cynicism aside and give it a chance. It's all new and people are always wary of change.

It's no longer down to chance and AI plays a part. As Gianluigi Buffon drew a name, Cristiano Ronaldo pressed a button to select an opponent via technology. It's the closest that the soccer superstar has ever been to working on a factory production line.

He tried to jazz it up by pressing the button with alternate hands, and then both hands. Hopefully, the new format won't end up being so monotonous.