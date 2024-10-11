It's a tragedy

When the scream of one of the toughest footballers on the planet echoes around the stadium, you know it is serious.

It's a personal and professional tragedy that Dani Carvajal has been struck down by a horrific knee injury - just as his incredible talents were being fully recognised.

The Real Madrid right-back was deservedly on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award for 2024. He'd led his club to the La Liga and Champions League titles, scoring in the final at Wembley. He then topped his season off as the elder statesman in Spain's European Championship winning team. This was on the back of scoring the decisive penalty in the Nations League final the previous year, a stylish Panenka.

It has finally dawned on people that he is truly one of the greats: the international honours are added to his six Champions League and four La Liga winners' medals.

Carvajal has been struck down in his prime, just as he was receiving full recognition. It's going to be a long road back from a knee reconstruction. Anyone who has followed his career won't bet against him returning to his combustible self.

The issue now is how do Real Madrid replace a legend. Whenever Carvajal has not been available, Lucas Vázquez has filled in more than adequately, but he's now 33; it would be a stop gap and the back-up would need a back-up.

All fingers have pointed at Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England full back had been linked with a move to Spain long before Carvajal's misfortune. An old Sky Sports colleague is met with silence when he asks the weekly question about Trent's future at Arne Slot's Liverpool press conference.

His contract expires on June 30th when he becomes a free agent. At the age of 26, the next deal will be the most decisive of his career. Does he stay at his hometown club or follow the path of his very good friend Jude Bellingham? When England stars Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and David Beckham wanted to move up a level, Madrid was the answer. It's probably the only club you'd be excused for joining.

If he is to go, the money folks at Liverpool may also see some value in Alexander-Arnold joining Real in the winter transfer market. There would be a token fee for the six months of his contract. Coach Slot may also be happy to solve one niggling issue. No doubt he'd love Trent to stay but he does have a ready-made replacement in Conor Bradley, a talented 21-year-old.

Real also have a couple of up-and-coming players in the position, but Carlo Ancelotti is not known for promoting youth talent. David Jiménez, 20, has already made the matchday squad but has yet to make his debut. Those in the know say that the club have an immense talent in Jesús Fortea. The problem is that he's still only 17; the opportunity has come just a little too early.

It's certainly bucking the trend that right-back isn't a sexy position. Jamie Carragher once said: "Nobody grows up wanting to be Gary Neville.".Wrong, now there's a fight to be the next Dani Carvajal.