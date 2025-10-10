Share

It's finally happening, "La Liga goes Stateside" - It will be Christmas in Miami. It's fair to say that the decision to stage the Villarreal v FC Barcelona game at the Hard Rock Stadium has divided opinion.

The obvious argument is the breaking of tradition. How can a Spanish game be played in America? Are loyal fans being robbed of a chance to see their team in one of the biggest games of the season? Aren't Villarreal handing Barça an unfair advantage?

Those are a selection from a multitude of relevant objections. Objections that have been raised since the idea was first floated back in 2018.

This week's result: 'The Lawyers' 1 : 'The Objectors' 0. In recent years, NFL and NBA matches have been played in European cities. La Liga and Serie A are exporting their product. In February, AC Milan will take on Como in Perth, Australia. Rugby league matches in the Super League have been played in Las Vegas Now the tide is turning.

To be transparent, my main job is to commentate on La Liga matches for an American audience, so I do have a vested interest.

In my role for ESPN, I have experienced the passion for La Liga from the fanbase across the Atlantic. Fans congregate in "penyas" in many major cities to watch their heroes. Their knowledge is strong - and opinions heated. Now, they have the chance to see the superstars in competitive action with their own eyes.

I've seen the excitement in London when the NFL is in town. I also overheard the fevered anticipation of the New York Jets fans when I was in the States recently as they planned their trip to Dublin. Sport is now global.

Why have they selected this particular game?

The reason it is Barça is obvious; likewise, the destination of Miami. There's a strong Latino community, including Lionel Messi and several Camp Nou old boys.

The date is also relevant. Traditionally, the week before Christmas attracts poor crowds in Spain. Villarreal played their last home game before the festive break in front of just 14,000 last season.

The club are making noises about compensating season ticket holders for missing out on one of the premium games. There is a tradition of 'socios' to cash in their season ticket for the big two matches. They can often pay for the whole season by doing this. It is suggested that there will be a 30% reduction for the following season - if the fans don't follow the team to Florida.

It's also true that Villarreal are losing home advantage and Barça will have more supporters.

However, last season they lost 1-5 at El Madrigal. Maybe the fans of Barça's rivals swoop for tickets and get their voices behind the ultimate Spanish underdogs?

Understandably, there are objections from Uefa, other leagues and the players' unions. It's true players are being stretched - but this is the final game before the Christmas break and it follows a free midweek.

As for Uefa and the other leagues, there may be a little jealousy that they didn't break America first.