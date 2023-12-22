Deeper into the mire

You know a football club is in crisis when a manager is sacked twenty-eight minutes after a match and the director of football is wheeled out to address the media.

Not so long ago, Sevilla Football Club was regarded as a model example of how to run a sporting organisation; now, it is seen as a laughingstock.

Victor Orta, the beleaguered decision-maker, had to announce that Diego Alonso's 67 day reign as coach was over. His position was untenable after no wins in the Champions League or La Liga. The club lurched deeper into crisis.

Last season's slog was glossed over when old stager José Luis Mendilibar saved them from relegation and led them to a record 7th Europa League title. His experience helped to organise a fractured set of players - but he was relieved of his duties in the early days of this season.

The plan was to go back to the successful days when a man called "Monchi" ran the club. One of his disciples, Orta, was appointed as director of football. This is the man who took Marcelo Bielsa to Leeds United and together they led the English side back to the Premier League.

Orta's early months are mirroring his final months in Yorkshire where he unsuccessfully fought relegation by continually changing coaches. One of his first duties was to sack the popular Mendilibar and find a replacement. He opted for the former Uruguayan coach Alonso and a bright new approach. Now, he's replaced Alonso with another veteran manager, Quique Sánchez Flores, and gone back to basics.

Orta is the man getting stick - some of it fair; but the problem stretches back to a couple of years before his appointment. The club has always thrived and survived on selling its best players and cleverly recruiting their replacements. In the summer of 2022, Jules Koundé was sold to Barcelona for 50 million and Diego Carlos brought in 31 million from Aston Villa. The moneywasn't reinvested wisely and that is the root of the problem.

The Sevilla changing room is bursting with accomplished players. At one point they had five World Cup winners. Each player has the medals to show for a career at the top table. The problem is that they're now fighting relegation and they need hungry players who will work with scraps.

It's like a Dad's Army - 11 players are aged over 30. Jesús Navas (39), Sergio Ramos (37), Fernando (36), Ivan Rakitić (35) and Nemanja Gudelj (32) are the first names on the team sheet. It is the oldest team in Spain and lacking energy for the fight. Another 11 players are in the medical room.

The issue is that the older players will only get older - and the problem will worsen. It's like a tree that needs pruning. Branches need to be taken down to allow others to see the sunlight.

Orta's early business was tidy. He raised 20 million by selling goalkeeper Bono to Saudi Arabia and used it to recruit Switzerland international Djibril Sow and Loic Bade from the Bundesliga. Now, he needs to make himself unpopular to become popular. The club has changed manager five times which suggests that the manager isn't the issue, it's the players he manages.

Sánchez Flores is a sensible appointment. He'll sort out the cards he's dealt - but he also needs a new pack to work with.