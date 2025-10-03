Yamal - heading for a burn out?

Share

Every time FC Barcelona introduce their latest teenage starlet to the world, my feelings are divided.

As a commentator, I'm delighted to be the one to introduce a bright new talent; as a professional I'm filled with concern for the welfare of the boy wonder.

This season, the Catalans have 10 teenagers in the first-team squad. The latest to graduate from La Masia to La Liga is 17-year-old Dro Fernández. From a distance he looks every inch a Barca player. He has the stance and touch of Xavi, Iniesta, Gavi and Pedri. But when the camera pans into a close-up of his face, it looks like the 8pm kick-off is close to his bedtime.

We appreciate that it's a "needs-must" situation to promote players from the academy and it is laudable; it's healthier for the balance sheet than spending millions on players.

What isn't healthy is the temptation to over-play the children. That's what they are. Treated like Gods, regarded as adults - but really still adolescents, transitioning from boy to man. Pedri burst onto the scene and played 73 games in his first season. His teenage body couldn't cope after the exertions of a full club season followed by the Euros and Olympics. The following season, he made just 12 league appearances. It has taken an age for his body to be conditioned to the demands of an elite footballer. He's now regarded as mature at the age of 22 and has played more minutes than any other Barça player this season.

His fellow graduates Ansu Fati and Gavi haven't been so fortunate. Fati made his debut at 16, was the club's youngest scorer at seventeen, was fast tracked into the Spain national team and awarded Lionel Messi's coveted number 18 shirt. His future was said to be frightening; sadly, the operating theatre was the frightening reality. A knee operation kept him out for nine months; he's never realised that potential and he's been shipped out to Monaco.

Let's hope that Gavi is more fortunate. He burst onto the scene with his combative skills. Like Fati, he went under the knife and didn't play football for 348 days and it has been a struggle since his return. Last week, the surgeon explored his knee expecting a slight tear and reported an injury so concerning, he "hopes" he will make a full recovery.

This means that every time I commentate on Lamine Yamal, I'm filled with equal levels of delight and absolute fright. He's scored or assisted in every game he's played this season for club and country, yet the most important games for his development and longevity are the ones he's missed.

He was out for four games - before being reintroduced as a sub against Real Sociedad. He raised the standard to an elevated level. His touch, speed of thought and wizardry was something else. I'm in no doubt that he IS the best footballer in the world and it's as though we are witnessing a second coming of Lionel Messi.

The thing to remember is that the Argentinian is a one-off, a footballer whose career has spanned from childhood to mid-manhood. For every Messi, there is a Fati.

Let the boys play, but remember they are still boys and don't burn them out.