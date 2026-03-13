Share

He’s the man of many nicknames: “Baby Bird”, “Falcon” and quite often “The Swiss Army Knife”. This week, he was hailed as “Captain Fantastic”, “the Saviour” and “Hatrick Hero”.

Fede Valverde finally reached the full consciousness of those beyond the Real Madrid fanbase with his incredible performance in the Champions League, humbling Manchester City.

This follows a 94th minute match-winning goal in Vigo to floor Celta and keep his team within touching distance of the La Liga leaders, Barcelona.

This follows a season when he’s covered just about every outfield position for his club - hence, his nickname “The Swiss Army Knife”; he’s multi-purpose.

He is the ultimate club-man: He’s what Steven Gerrard was to Liverpool, Frank Lampard to Chelsea, and Thomas Müller to Bayern Munich; he covers every inch of the turf and is famed for his long-distance goals.

For a chunk of the season, he covered the right-back position because of the injuries to Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Most players of his abilities would be knocking on the manager’s door or demanding the agent hammers the phone; he knuckled down and complained only once. Xabi Alonso dropped him from the starting XI for the game at FC Kairat. Clever management. If you are going to drop the undroppable, make it for a trip to Kazakhstan.

Now the right-back role is well covered, Valverde can flourish in his natural position as a right-sided midfielder. But that is too simple a description’ he’s launching forwards to score four vital goals in the last two matches, yet also checking back when Alexander-Arnold goes on an adventure.

The Englishman has been wowed by his partnership with the Uruguayan. “I’ve run out of words he’s the most underrated footballer on the planet and has been for years,” said Trent after the Man City victory.

Now observers beyond the Spanish borders are taking notice of his world-class talents. I was doubting my own sanity after predicting Real Madrid can win the Champions League this season; Valverde has brought a few on board with me.

Here’s another bold prediction: Valverde is a serious candidate to win the Ballon d’or. If he leads his team to a Champions League success and lifts the trophy as the playing captain, he’ll receive the recognition.

Thierry Henry holds him in the highest esteem: “Fede Valverde was not only Bergkamp today. He was Thuram, Bergkamp, Makélélé; he was everybody.”

It has taken a while for him to receive full acclaim. He’s taken on the number eight shirt of Toni Kroos - the qualities of the German midfielder weren’t universally acknowledged until his autumn days.

Valverde is still only 27; he’s been hailed as ‘the 21st century Juanito’ - the legendary player who is said to embody the Real Madrid spirit.

He’s developed from “pajarito” (baby bird) to “halcón” (falcon) in his 10 years at the Bernabéu. The home stadium is his domain, but the world is now his oyster as he hits the peak years of his career.