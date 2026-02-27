The 'Real deal'

Share

It may the craziest of prophecies, however I'm predicting Real Madrid will be crowned champions of Europe for a record-extending 16th occasion. Some would justifiably say I'm mad, especially after they lost their brief leadership of La Liga by losing at Osasuna last weekend. That game summed up their hit and miss season. Just when you think they've found the groove, they self-implode. Most of the problems they've endured this season have been of their own making. Out of the Copa del Rey, booed on their return to the Bernabéu, a discourse with their supporters, it has been an arduous campaign.

For me, they have been like a collection of excellent individual musicians who play fine individual solos, yet are out of tune when they come together as an orchestra. There has been a dependence on the maestro Kylian Mbappé who has accounted for half of the goals for most of the season. Now there is a harmony - in more ways than one.

Vinícius Júnior is performing to the standards of 2024 when he thought he should have been crowned the World Player of the Year. A couple of months ago, this was unimaginable when he failed to score in 13 successive league games. The contract offered to him was locked away and discussions postponed. Now, the Brazilian has taken over responsibility of winning games as Mbappé struggles with injury; he's scored six goals in his last five matches and he's playing at the highest of levels.

It has taken seven months for Trent Alexander-Arnold to really register in Madrid. Two long injury spells have restricted him to just sixteen appearances. He'd become the forgotten man; now, he's a breath of fresh air who is bringing a new dimension to the team's approach. The club captain Dani Carvajal looks on jealously as Trent showcases his unique skills. Expert pundits are likening him to a quarterback as he sprays passes to the forwards. The Liverpool native's defensive skills may be questionable, but any deficiencies are overshadowed by his range of passing and incredible vision.

The knock-on effect of Trent's return is Fede Valverde moving from makeshift full-back to world class midfielder. He brings drive and passion to a midfield that was missing those components. He raises the game of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga. If the pair don't meet the standard, Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono are waiting in the wings. Díaz was the star of Morocco's Afcon final team; Mastantuono is likely to feature for the reigning world champions, Argentina.

Presently, Real Madrid are coping without the injured Jude Bellingham and using Mbappé sparingly. When they're both recovered, they will be fully functioning. The biggest obstacle is complacency, which often creeps in for the domestic matches, hence the cup exit, the need for a Champions League exit and defeat at Osasuna.

In Europe, the stars will steel themselves. Their egos are made for the elite European competition; they are big name, big game players. Okay, they can be lax in the so-called lesser games, but I expect them to reach a crescendo when they get close to the Champions League final stages.

There are teams like Arsenal, Man City and Barcelona who have looked better this season, but when Madrid get their act together they are man-for-man more of a "Real deal".