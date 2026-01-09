The new number one

Share

The Barcelona management are convinced, the fans are won over; I've now seen the light. It is now just the Spain national team manager who needs to be persuaded.

Joan García is something special. His rise to the top of the goalkeeping profession has been meteoric. Two seasons ago, he was the back-up goalkeeper for second division Espanyol; now, he's being anointed as Barcelona's number one for the next decade.

I confess, I was as wary as the Spain coach Luis de la Fuente who is yet to call him up for duty. García emerged in the spring of 2024 to guide Espanyol to the play-offs. His stats were outstanding as he recorded nine clean sheets in 17 games.

He captured the headlines as his performances ensured his club kept their La Liga status last season. It was a surprise when Barcelona used up the only spare cash they had to take him across town.

As a former professional goalkeeper, I admired his talent but anticipated a drop-off in form, as all young players experience. I was astounded when Hansi Flick named him as the first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season.

Marc-André ter Stegen was returning from a long-term injury. He is one of the club's captains and the German World Cup goalkeeper-elect. His deputy Wojciech Szczesny performed heroically in his absence and deserved a new contract. How could a relative rookie keep them out?

His form has been sensational. Last week - on his return to his old club he needed to deal with pre-planned hostility. Giant nets were erected to prevent missiles being thrown from the terraces reaching him on the pitch.

He was unaffected; he prevented the missiles projected at him from his former teammates reaching his net. One save from Pere Milla was so spellbinding, his detractors applauded - and Milla hugged him in admiration. It was a save very few goalkeepers would have the flexibility, timing, and anticipation to pull off: it was part of a perfect performance. There was another save where he removed the ball from a striker's foot with surgical precision.

He now reminds me of Iker Casillas who also emerged unannounced to become a Real Madrid and Spain legend. The original boy-wonder also established himself for his club but convincing his country took time.

Young García hasn't yet received a call for the senior Spain team. Coach De la Fuente has remained loyal to Unai Simón. Even though he juggled his outfield players, the Athletic Bilbao 'keeper remained a constant. There is able competition from Arsenal's David Raya and the reliable Álex Remiro of Real Sociedad.

Spain are already blessed with three top-class goalkeepers - and don't forget the veteran David De Gea who is still going strong in Italy with Fiorentina.

Joan García is ready to leap-frog all of the above to take his place in the Spain nets. When he was missing for nine games Barcelona didn't record a single shutout. Now he's back, they haven't conceded a goal in four games. It certainly isn't down to the risky defensive strategy of his club; it is down to the individual brilliance of the new number one.