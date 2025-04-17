The fearless goalkeeper

Compartir

You'd be forgiven for thinking the man you saw strolling along the Costa del Sol beach late last summer - cigarette in mouth, dog in tow - is the same guy throwing himself headfirst at some of the world's greatest footballers.

That's because you'd be right.

Wojciech Szczęsny had swapped his football boots for flip-flops and was happy to pose for a selfie as he was sent out on errands by his wife Marina.

You may have even been there the day that his retirement was cut short as he received an SOS call from FC Barcelona. It didn't take long for him to pack his kitbag and head to Malaga Airport.

The Polish international goalkeeper had vowed to go out at the top of his profession and terminated his contract a year early as he felt his Juventus appearances would be numbered; but a chance to be useful for one of the biggest clubs in the world was too good to turn down.

He said the chance of playing in a Clásico was a dream. Facing Real Madrid was more of a nightmare as he was sent off in the Super Cup final.

It was a tough initiation, as the sceptics wondered whether his best days were behind him.

His brash personality mirrors the team's outlook, and his cavalier style of goalkeeping matches the approach of coach Hansi Flick. He was signed as a short-term replacement for the injured Marc-André ter Stegen and back-up to the replacement Iñaki Peña.

When Peña was late for a team meeting, it was an opening for Szczesny, and he's grabbed it with both - gloved - hands. Barça didn't lose in the first twenty-two games in which he kept goal. He's led them to the top of La Liga and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It hasn't always been ideal. There was the red card in his third game and a couple of crazy moments in Portugal against Benfica. He conceded a penalty against Dortmund this week. It was his first defeat, but he played a massive part in ensuring they advanced.

Szczęsny personifies the team ethic. Take chances, forget mistakes, be fearless, and enjoy every second of the adventure.

He's proven to be just the man to play behind the bravest off-side approach in top-level football. Often there's half a pitch gap between the defenders and goalkeeper. Szczęsny revels in flying into the no-man's-land, often using his head or a cheeky dribble to sweep up any danger.

Originally, the man who'd replaced the legend Gianluigi Buffon at Juve and kept Alisson Becker out of the team at Roma, vowed that it was a short-term arrangement. Now there are noises about him extending at Barça for another year.

One of the deal-breakers may be a clause that allows him to smoke freely. He was once fined €30,000 when caught having a crafty drag on the premises of Arsenal; he's not embarrassed to admit it is one of his vices.

I'm predicting photographers surrounding him as he lights a big fat cigar in celebration at the end of the season.

I'm also predicting that he'll be back on the Costa, in front of you as he pays for his petrol or groceries very soon.