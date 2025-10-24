On the brink of bedlam

Share

Write off Sunday afternoon and prepare yourself for what promises to be the most entertainingly undisciplined El Clásico in recent years.

It's an impossible one to call. Real Madrid should be favourites; they have home advantage and hold top spot - but everyone thought the same when they played city rivals Atlético, but, in that game, they were trounced.

I'd argue that Barcelona is the most entertaining team in club football right now. Note, I don't say the best. They entertain due to their cavalier approach and kamikaze defensive style. Absolutely anything can happen with this current crew.

On paper, Xabi Alonso has the more mature team. The only rookie he's expected to name is Dean Huijsen, the Malaga-born centre-half signed from Bournemouth over the summer. Kylian Mbappé is finally living up to his reputation as one of the finest footballers of the generation; he's rattled in 15 goals in 12 matches - Madrid team's whole game revolves around him.

Vinícius Júnior hadn't been so prominent - well, not until last weekend when he appeared at Getafe like a pantomime baddie in a puff of green smoke. Mbappé scored the winner, but the Brazilian's introduction shaped the game. His initial minder was taken off before he was sent off, the replacement Allan Nyom lasted just 46 seconds before he floored "Viní" with a forearm smash; a red card for him. This was followed by a second yellow for his colleague Álex Sancris when he couldn't resist leaving his mark on the maverick. He was the difference in the Madrid derby - and he can be the influencer in this weekend's match.

It was encouraging to see Jude Bellingham back to his best in the Champions League. Alonso utilised him in his favourite position - just behind the striker - and he repaid him with the winning goal against Juventus. The English media have been ignorant of the shoulder operation and recovery path - but Bellingham is firing again.

Bellingham's England teammate, when Bellingham is back in the national team, is on top form too. Marcus Rashford was signed as cover for Barcelona's strikers - but now he's staking a claim to start in the biggest game of the season.

He's not graduated with honours just yet. He arrived like a talented yet errant sixth former moving on to the next level of education; he showed enthusiastic freshman behaviour, but needed disciplining for his poor timekeeping. Now he's flying.

As a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, he scored twice against Olympiakos to take his total to five goals and five assists in 12 games. With Raphinha recovering from a month's inactivity, Rashford is likely to start at the Bernabéu.

The stage is set for a head-to-head which could go some way to determining who is the best player on the planet. I've stated Mbappé's case above; his rival is the Catalan giants' starlet Lamine Yamal.

The teenager has been operating on a low light for the last few weeks as Hansi Flick has managed his minutes - yet I'm sure the plan is for Yamal to peak in the season-shaper.

We don't have the best editions of Real Madrid and Barcelona, but it promises to be one of the classic Clásicos.