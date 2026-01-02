Looking back and moving forward

Share

As the stars of La Liga enjoy a festive rest, it's time for a little reflection and a look ahead at what's in store for 2026.

The past year hasn't been a classic for Spanish football. As I type this, FC Barcelona have just tweeted '2025 un ano para el recuerdo – a year to remember.'

On the field, it was pretty impressive as they won the domestic treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Lamine Yamal is maturing into one of the very best footballers in the world; he's one of several young players excelling for coach Hansi Flick.

The issue is Flick is having to be at his most inventive to form a successful team from the academy graduates, free agents or "bargain buys". Off the field, the club is still a financial mess as they find ways to leverage the massive debt.

Every time the camera television captures Flick's face, another wrinkle emerges on his brow. He is performing managerial miracles; Barça start 2026 as the top team in La Liga - but he's always fighting the elements to keep them there.

At least Flick's position is secure. His opposite number Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid is under constant scrutiny. He hit the ground running with his more energetic brand of football but as the injuries and suspensions have piled up, he's been forced to make do and mend.

I compare Alonso's situation to those of Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique when they took over Arsenal and PSG. Both fought to change the culture of the club. Both were tiptoeing on the managerial tightrope in the early days. Arsenal have fully bought into Arteta's way of doing things after his early struggles; Luis Enrique changed the superstar culture in the French capital, introducing a more youthful and energetic approach; the result was winning the Champions League.

Crunch time for Alonso will be January's Super Cup. If he returns from Saudi Arabia with his first trophy, his job should be safe; but if he doesn't, his days may be numbered.

Special mentions must go to Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol. Rayo finished 8th last season which brought the prize of European football for the first time in twenty-five years. I've been lucky enough to be assigned their UEFA games to commentate on this season; they have equipped themselves magnificently and look forward to the knock-out stages after finishing 5th in the Conference league phase. You wouldn't bet against them winning the competition.

Espanyol could follow their path as this season's disruptors. At the break, they sit in 5th spot - ahead of far bigger clubs like Betis, Celta, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla. The man steering them to success is a former bus driver. Manolo González drove a coach before he became a full-time gaffer. Since taking over in spring 2024, he's won promotion, kept them in the top division, and is now overseeing the most exciting season in decades - 5th spot is beyond their dreams.

Predictions? I hate them. I hope La Liga goes down to the final weekend, Rayo win the UEFA Conference League, Espanyol are in Europe next season, and I predict that Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé will be fighting it out for the Ballon d'Or.