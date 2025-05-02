Compartir

In 30 years of commentating on Spanish football, I've witnessed some incredible Barcelona teams, but none as exciting as the 2025 edition.

When the full-time whistle blows, it's like disembarking the latest thrill-ride at the world's best theme park, it's part exaltation, part disorientation. Their style is flawed but fantastic.

This week's Copa del Rey final and Champions League semi exemplified the unique nature of Hansi Flick's team.

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdigee was so bamboozled he was fighting shadows at the end of the cup final. He lost the plot and will now be banned for six games. That will spare him the anguish of facing Barça again in the Liga clásico.

Inter Milan know just how he feels. They were also caught in the whirlwind.

Barcelona's approach is to just outscore the opposition. They apply football's version of Muhammad Ali's "rope-a-dope" tactics where the opponent is invited to throw punches to an apparent invisible defence. Just when you think you've landed a blow, they put you on the floor.

The football isn't as pure as the Pep Guardiola era and may not be as disciplined as the Luis Enrique days but it's more enthralling. There was a phrase in those days "Messidependencia", meaning everything revolved around little Leo Messi.

This Barcelona team does have Lamine Yamal. The team isn't dependent on him, but he does take them to another level.

The tiresome "Who is the GOAT?" argument can be shelved as the teenage sensation enters the equation. I've tried to avoid comparing Yamal to Messi and Ronaldo but now it is inevitable. Let's compare with figures.

Yamal played his 100th club game this week and scored his 22nd goal. He's also recorded 27 assists.

At the same age Lionel Messi had played 9 games and scored 1 goal; Cristiano Ronaldo scored 5 goals in 19 appearances. They were still developing; neither were internationals yet.

Yamal was instrumental in Spain winning the 2024 Euros. He created two goals in last week's Copa final and ran the show in this week's Champions League semi-final. It's official - he's phenomenal.

His manager Hansi Flick is keen not to overhype his star but broke with his caution this week: "He's special. He's a genius. In big matches, he shows up." He was backed up by Simeone Inzaghi, his opposite number. "He's a talent that comes along every 50 years."

The beauty of this Barcelona team is that they utilise his talents rather than rely on him. He plays his part in a flamboyant team. The attacks are pretty much split between him and Raphinha on the other wing. If opponents concentrate too much on Yamal, the Brazilian steps up, as his did with the crucial equaliser on Wednesday. Okay, it was recorded as an own goal after rebounding off the goalkeeper, but it was his creation.

It can be argued that there have been better teams in Europe this season - but none are as cavalier and compelling.