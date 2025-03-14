Fixing broken players

Compartir

The "Lost Boys of El Beti" are creating a storm in La Liga and proving that players can have a second lease of footballing life.

Manuel Pellegrini has created an orphanage for unwanted and unloved footballers in the city of Sevilla, and they are repaying his faith by taking Real Betis on quite an adventure.

Isco was virtually written off; Antony, a laughing stock; Giovanni Lo Celso's reputation was in tatters, Chimy Ávila looked finished, and Adrián was on the brink of retirement. These are the names of the stars who are leading the revolution.

The star of the team is undoubtedly Isco. The boy from Benalmádena was a superstar in his Real Madrid days with 19 major medals to show for his excellence. Sadly, his star waned and he ended up in the wilderness after his contract at Sevilla was terminated and a deal with Union Berlin fell through.

Real Betis offered the Andalusian one last chance - and how he's repaid them. He was awarded "Player of the Match" 19 times last season, scoring nine goals. When he was injured at the start of this season, it was no coincidence that the team's form suffered - but now he's back and the team form has exploded under his influence.

It's a similar story for Lo Celso. His first spell at the club was so successful, Tottenham paid a reported €60m to take him to the Premier League. Five unsuccessful years later, he returned for just €5m. He laid the early season foundations with five goals in his first five Liga games. Injury has affected his season, but his stats are amazing with seven goals in his eleven starts.

The comeback story that has received the most publicity is Antony. He didn't start a single Premier League game this season for Manchester United who couldn't wait to see the back of a troubled man who'd never lived up to his €95m transfer. In England, he was a joke figure; in Spain, he's re-ignited Real Betis. They've won five of the seven Liga games since he arrived - and he's contributed with three goals and three assists in all competitions.

Coach Pellegrini has an ability to fix seemingly broken players. Few would even look at Argentinian Chimy Ávila. He appeared to be a forgotten hero and hadn't played a game in 435 days when the Betis boss gave him a chance a year ago. He may not be the influencer who grabbed the headlines as Osasuna, but no opponent wants to face the spiky striker.

Behind them all is a veteran goalkeeper who was anticipating retirement. Adrián was persuaded to return to the club he left a decade ago as back-up to Rui Silva. When the regular number one headed to Sporting Club, the 38-year-old stepped up. With the veteran in goal, Betis have won five of the last seven Liga matches and now sit sixth.

It's an incredible success story for Pellegrini who has qualified for Europe in each of his four seasons in charge with his willingness to provide a second chance for fading footballers.