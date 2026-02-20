Crossing the line

Share

It's the column I didn't want to write - really don't want to write - but it's an issue we can't ignore.

Everything in football has been overshadowed this week by the incident in the Benfica versus Real Madrid match when Vinícius Júnior alleges that his opponent made a racist comment to him and refused to carry on with the game. It has sparked disdain and debate around the world.

What do I think really happened? You'll have to read the last two paragraphs for my conclusion.

The detractors of Vinícius Júnior, and there are many, will say that he brings trouble onto himself. He reconvened a battle with Gianluca Prestianni and the Benfica fans following the heated final group game a couple of weeks ago. As always, the Brazilian wound up his opponent and played to the gallery.

When he scored a sensational goal, he celebrated by doing a provocative dance with the corner flag. This ignited the situation; missiles were thrown onto the pitch. The so-called fans didn't have the accuracy of Viní Júnior, yet a few still hit.

As is his explosive personality, the Real Madrid player responded by gesturing back. It was schoolboy stuff; the referee rightly booked him; and that should have been the end of the matter.

What happened next is what Uefa have to rifle through. There is evidence that moronic Benfica supporters hurled racist insults towards the number seven; the footage appears to show stupid teenagers in the front rows. Players also became involved; the hot-headed Prestianni, only just out of his teenage years himself, covered his mouth, and clearly says something to Vinícius.

Vinícius immediately sprinted to the referee to report the comment as racist. With the arms-crossed signal, the referee halted the game. Benfica are standing behind the 20-year-old. Some claim his comment was "only" homophobic and not racist. Surely that's not a serious defence?

Some fans of my own team, Hull City, were called out last week after chanting "Chelsea rent boys" at last weekend's FA Cup tie. "Just banter" was their excuse. In my view, they are mindless, immature, idiots.

I despair. In 2026, who goes to a football match to hurl homophobic, racist or any form of abuse?

If VinJúnior is playing, it will be like a wrestling event, or even a pantomime. He'll wind up his opponent, play to the crowd, and sometimes even fall out with his coach. He gets a rise out of people.

It's okay to boo and whistle him, but why go over the top? Over twenty racist incidents have been reported with this one player.

What do I think? Why cover your face if you are going to say something to him? Kylian Mbappé is backing his teammate's version of the incident. The camera captured the face of Prestianni who looked like a guilty schoolboy; I suspect he repeated the insults of the stupid teenagers.

It's going to be tough to prove what he said, but there appears to be enough evidence to take the strongest possible action. Manager José Mourinho is already facing a ban and the stadium should be closed for the missiles thrown onto the pitch.

Hopefully, this will be a watershed moment and Uefa will act. It's understandable to dislike your opponent but this crossed the line to hate.