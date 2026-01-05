Registration open as Malaga Marathon is brought forward this year to November

Marina Rivas Monday, 5 January 2026, 17:29 Share

The Generali Malaga Marathon will be held earlier in the calendar in 2026, moving from mid-December to Sunday 8 November. Organisers confirmed the change last week and announced that registration for the next edition is already open.

The decision followed months of consideration and came after the 2025 race attracted more than 22,000 registered runners. Organisers said the shift was designed to avoid a clash with the high number of visitors Malaga typically receives during the Christmas period, which should make it easier for athletes to find accommodation in the city and across the province.

The move means the Malaga race will no longer be the final major 42-kilometre event of the year in Spain. Instead, it will take place ahead of the Valencia Marathon, which is scheduled for 6 December.

Other leading national marathons are staged earlier in the year: Barcelona in March, Madrid in April and Seville in February, while none are currently held in Andalucía in late autumn.

Registration is already open for the full marathon, with entries priced at 60 euros and fees rising as further phases are released. Entries for the half marathon are not yet available.

The Malaga marathon has become one of the city’s flagship sporting events, drawing thousands of runners and spectators and providing a significant boost to the local economy at the end of the year.