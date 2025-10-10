A record 22,500 runners expected for 2025 Generali Malaga Marathon

The presentation of the 16th Malaga marathon took place at the city hall on Tuesday.

The Generali Malaga Marathon continues its steady rise in popularity, with organisers announcing a record number of participants for this year's event. Scheduled for Sunday 14 December, the full marathon and half marathon already have more than 17,800 runners signed up, with organisers expecting to reach a total of 22,500 across both races.

The figures were revealed during Tuesday's presentation at Malaga city hall, attended by mayor Francisco de la Torre, sports councillor Borja Vivas, Generali's communications director Sara Mirete, race director Pablo López-Barajas and event ambassador Abel Antón.

According to López-Barajas, participation has grown by 42 per cent compared with 2024 and has expanded dramatically since the current organisers took over in 2016, when just over 3,000 runners took part. "The growth has been exponential. We're making this the most international marathon in Spain, with 62.1 per cent of runners coming from abroad," he explained. Participants from the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Poland and Morocco are among those already confirmed.

The race will be broadcast in 65 countries across five continents and is expected to generate 12.79 million euros for the local economy, a 40% increase from last year.