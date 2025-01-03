Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Real Madrid target Malaga-born EPL star
Football

The 19-year-old has excelled in the Premier League since joining the Cherries last summer for 15 million euros

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 3 January 2025, 17:58

Real Madrid are reportedly considering Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen as a defensive option following injuries to Éder Militão and David Alaba, according to AS. The 19-year-old has excelled in the Premier League since joining the Cherries last summer for 15 million euros.

Malaga-born but raised in Marbella, Huijsen is a Malaga CF academy product. If the move goes through, the club could receive a significant financial boost through sell-on clauses.

